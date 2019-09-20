Taft VB earns pair of district wins

TAFT – After dropping their district opener, the Lady Greyhounds bounced back with a pair of district wins. On Tuesday night at Greyhound Gym, Taft swept visiting Mathis 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.
Kailey O’Neal finished with nine kills, seven aces and three blocks to lead the way. Jaselle Tamez added seven kills and four aces, Kelly Graves picked up 19 assists, Aubrie Banda had 17 digs and Kaley Vasquez added three blocks.
On Friday night the Lady Greyhounds defeated visiting Aransas Pass 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21. Jaselle Tamez finished the game with 13 digs, five kills and three aces, followed by Kailey O’Neal with 18 kills and one block, Kelly Graves had 27 assists with four aces, Kaley Vasquez added six kills and three blocks and Aubrie Banda had 22 digs.