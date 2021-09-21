The Taft Greyhounds continued their impressive winning streak during their home non-district game against the Freer Buckaroos on Friday, Sept. 10.
The 48-6 final score left Freer reeling, as the Greyhounds allowed the Buckaroos to score only one touchdown the entire game.
The first touchdown didn’t come until nine minutes into the first quarter, when Taft’s JJ Acosta delivered a 41-yard completed pass to Enrique Rodriguez, followed by Aden Guidrey making good on the PAT.
With three minutes to go in the first quarter, Acosta sent sailing another completed touchdown pass, this time for 34 yards to Efrain Ozuna. Guidrey once again scored the extra point.
As the clock showed one minute left in the first, Acosta delivered a 6-yard completed touchdown pass to Josh Suarez, leaving the score 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Acosta scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Guidrey making good on the PAT.
At halftime, Taft was up 27-0.
In the third quarter, the Greyhounds kept the Buckaroos at bay until Freer scored its first touchdown of the game with less than a minute left in the quarter, and failed to score the PAT. Taft immediately returned the favor with a rushing touchdown of its own to make it 34-6 after three quarters.
Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Acosta delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Rodriguez, and Guitrey again scored the PAT.
With 10 minutes to go in the game, Rodriguez intercepted a pass from Freer and scored a 44-yard return touchdown. Guitrey again made good on the PAT, delivering the final blow of the game against Freer in epic fashion.
Acosta finished the game with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 15-of-25 passing. He also tied for the team lead in rushing with 70 yard on eight carries.
Steven Rivera rushed for 70 yards on eight carries.
Rodriguez finished with 110 yards receiving on four catches. Josh Suarez caught five balls for 100 yards. Both Rodriguez and Suarez had two touchdown catches.
Ozuna caught three passes for 67 yards.
Jacob Martinez led the Greyhound defense with eight tackles. Suarez registered seven takedowns.
Taft is now 3-0 overall for the season, and looks forward to its matchup against Kenedy in another home non-district game on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
