With 18 years of outstanding service to Gregory-Portland ISD, Felicia Talamantez has been promoted from athletic coordinator to assistant athletic director in addition to her duties as the head softball coach.
Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Davis said he made this decision in tandem with the decision to hire coach Mark Chester as an assistant athletic director, so that both Talamantez and Chester could provide leadership and support to the entire athletic program.
“Coach Talamantez is absolutely exceptional, and it is very evident that she has a heart for our kids,” said Davis. “I’ve only been here a short time, but the value that she brings to our coaching team and to the profession is absolutely vital for us. Not only is she highly respected and sought out by her colleagues and students, but she’s been part of the winning tradition for G-P in softball and volleyball for years. I’m extremely excited and fortunate to have her on board, and our entire program is better because she’s a big part of what makes me, and others, so proud to be here in G-P.”
Talamantez was hired by coach George Harris to serve Gregory-Portland ISD in 2003, and has been a staple in the athletic program for nearly two decades. She earned a master’s degree from Concordia University, a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University and graduated from Floresville High School.
“I’m extremely blessed to be part of the athletic program in G-P,” Talamantez said. “It’s a humbling experience to serve under the many athletic directors and coaches who have built excellence in this program through the years, and now it’s an honor to play a new role in the tradition of success. I’m here for the athletes, and they know it. I’m here for our coaches, and they know it too. I’m here because there is truly no where else I’d rather be and no place that’s anything quite like G-P. It’s great to be part of a family, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead for all of us … especially our athletes.”
For more information, contact Coach Brent Davis at 361-777-4251, ext. 6000.
This information was contributed by Gregory-Portland ISD