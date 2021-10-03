‘The Beast’ continues his reign of terror, as Christian Konoval, a 2021 graduate of Gregory-Portland High School, earned gold to become the undisputed United States International Judo Federation Junior National Champion.
After a last minute decision, Konoval, 18, competed in the USJA/USJF summer national championship on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Cape Coral, FL.
“While training in Atlanta, Georgia, for the upcoming Junior World Championships next month, the ‘Beast’ decided to move his fury a little further south to compete in one more competition in preparation,” a statement from the Konovals read.
Three amateur Judo organizations exist and compete in the United States: USA Judo, United States Judo Association and United States Judo Federation. According to the Konovals, USA Judo is the “most prestigious,” as it operates the governing body for the Olympic committee.
In April, Konoval won the USA Judo IJF Junior national championship in April, and solidified his hold as the highest ranking judo athlete in Florida when he took down his opponents in two matches with a combined time of 45 seconds.
Currently ranked 42nd in the world on the IJF Junior world ranking list, Konoval is now ranked No. 2 in the nation for Senior Olympic Elite and No. 108 on the IJF Olympic World ranking list.
Konoval also earned silver after taking down Argentinian Olympian Orlando Baccino, but losing in a match against Georgian David Ozbetelashvili in the final.
According to the Konovals’ statement, he was asked how he felt once he realized he unified the national title and became the undisputed IJF Junior national champion.
He replied, “To be honest, I really didn’t even think about it, I was training in Atlanta already and this tournament was a last minute decision to try out some new competition strategies and techniques.
“I’ve got work to do before junior worlds still”.
Konoval next competes in the IJF Junior World Championships in Olbia, Italy, on Oct. 17, where he will be representing Team USA in the 100-plus kilogram heavyweight division.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•