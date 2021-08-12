Gregory-Portland High School graduate Christian Konoval, better known as “The Beast” to his opponents, competed in the 2021 U.S. Open Judo Championships, held in Orlando, Florida, on July 24-25.
Konoval, 17, won gold for the IJF junior plus-100-kilogram under 21 championship during his first day in competition.
Competing in the senior Olympic elite 100-kilogram division, Konoval defeated 2008 Olympic alternate Mark Fletcher by choke submission. During his final match against African continental champion Adham Ramadan, Konoval was countered by Ramadan, and lost – ultimately taking home the silver medal.
“I worked really hard prepping for this tournament and I feel that it really showed,” said Konoval. “It’s always really hard to have to face a teammate or training partner in competition and with mine being Adham Ramadan, someone who is like a brother to me and idolize for Judo ability it is even more so.
“It’s difficult because you both know each other’s fighting style and tricks. I was winning our match and then he countered me. It’s a loss I can live with, but also a goal for me to achieve.”
Christian’s father, Adrian Konoval, added, “Christian really showed amazing ability and that he belongs in high level Judo competition.
“The scary thing is that he is only 17 and continues to get better every competition. Not many people his age can say they already beat Olympic alternates and four- time Olympians. I am just so proud of him and excited to see what he’ll do next.”
Konoval is currently ranked first in the IJF 100-kilogram junior division, and second in the senior Olympic elite 100-kilogram division. He next competes in the IJF Junior World Championships in Olbia, Italy, Oct. 9-10, representing Team USA in the heavyweight division.
