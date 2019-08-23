Top-ranked G-P Ladycats on a roll, win Fraulein Tournament

NEW BRAUNFELS – The victories continue to roll in for the Gregory-Portland Ladycat volleyball team. Over the weekend, G-P traveled to the prestigious Fraulein Volleyfest in New Braunfels and came away with the tournament championship.
The state’s top-ranked Class 5A team had four players named MVP at the tournament, Chloe Rodriguez, Samantha Kuzma, Colby Gonzalez and Camy Jones.
The Ladycats opened pool play with wins over Dripping Springs (25-23, 30-29), San Antonio Johnson (25-12, 20-25, 25-14) and Austin Bowie (26-24, 25-20) on Thursday.
On Friday the Ladycats began the day with a 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win over Katy. Rodriguez led the way with 11 kills and four blocks, Jones added four blocks and five kills, Kuzma picked up 24 assists, five digs and a block, Kandice Rowe had 10 kills and two blocks, Gonzalez had 24 digs, both Alexis Vasquez and Julianne Saathoff had 10 digs each while Preslee Carter added a pair of aces.
The Ladycats followed that with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Hays. Jones finished with nine kills and one block, Rodriguez tallied six kills and two blocks, Rowe finished with seven kills, three digs and three aces, Kuzma had five kills and 19 assists, Saathoff added seven digs, Gonzalez had six and Carter tallied two digs and one block.
G-P returned to the court later in the day and defeated Leander 25-20, 22-25, 25-7. Rodriguez had 13 kills and four blocks, Jones picked up seven kills, three aces, two blocks and three digs, Kuzma turned in 23 assists, five kills and an ace and Rowe had six kills, six digs and two aces.
G-P returned to action Saturday and began the day with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory over San Antonio Clark. Kuzma led the way with 26 assists and seven digs, Jones had nine kills and 10 blocks, Rowe tacked on nine kills and 10 digs, Rodriguez finished with 12 kills and five blocks, Carter added two blocks, Gonzalez had 14 digs and Saathoff had 11.
The Ladycats returned to the court and swept Ridge Point 27-25, 25-23. Rodriguez had nine kills and three blocks, Rowe added seven kills, one block and eight digs, Jones finished with three blocks and eight kills, Kuzma picked up 24 assists, seven digs and one block, Gonzalez picked up seven digs while Saathoff and Vasquez each had four.
In the tournament’s championship game, the Ladycats dumped Arlington Martin 25-23, 25-18. Gonzalez had 11 digs and three aces, Jones picked up eight kills and three blocks, Kuzma had 26 assists, two blocks, a pair of aces and three digs, Rowe turned in five kills and eight digs, Saathoff had six digs and Rodriguez finished with 11 kills and a block.
On Tuesday the Ladycats defeated Navarro 25-12, 25-19, 25-22, picking up their 19th straight win to open the season. Rowe led the way with 10 kills, eight digs and an ace, Chloe Rodriguez picked up eight kills and four blocks, Sa. Kuzma turned in 26 assists and one ace, Gonzalez finished with eight digs and Jones added two blocks and one ace.