Troutman named new Sinton softball coach

SINTON – Sinton Athletic Director Michael Troutman did not have to look far to find his new softball coach. Audra Troutman will lead the Lady Pirate softball program and she brings an impressive record.
Troutman has been at Klein Collins High School for 11 years, the last three as the head coach and fresh off a trip to the Class 6A state semifinals where her team finished with a record of 38-3. The previous year her team amassed 35 wins and a trip to the region finals.
Troutman brings a career record of 96-20 in just three seasons as a head coach. Her teams have an amazing 43-1 record in district play and she has been named the District 15-6A Coach of the Year three times. In 2019 she coached at the TGCA All-Star Softball game and earned the VYPE Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.