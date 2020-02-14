Every two years the UIL meets on the first Monday in February to release the classifications and district alignments for the next two years.
Gregory-Portland Head Coach Rick Rhoades asked for his Wildcats to be placed in Class 5A D1 for the next two seasons and was granted permission to do so. The Wildcats will stay close for district play as G-P joins Corpus Christi ISD’s five schools along with Flour Bluff, but the thing he didn’t expect was the addition of both Victoria schools.
The Wildcats will have just two non-district games, opening with a game at Calallen before hosting Los Fresnos. The Wildcats will begin district play at Moody before hosting Carroll in their annual “Battle of the Bridge” game. G-P then travels to Veterans Memorial, returns home to host Flour Bluff and then travels to Victoria West. King comes to G-P the following week before going back to Victoria to take on East. The Wildcats then get their bye week before closing district play by hosting Ray.
“Realignment is always interesting to see where teams are placed throughout the state in districts. Some surprise you and some don’t. We are excited to be playing in an eight-team district. We have fewer preseason games and get into district play faster with games that matter towards playoffs every week. Regardless of what district realignment was going to put us in, it really didn’t matter. We would still have to line up every Friday night and play the game, regardless of the opponent. Realignment just mixes things up,” Sinton coach Michael Troutman said.
Sinton will begin their non-district schedule at Orange Grove, then host Carroll before closing non-district play at Miller. The Pirates then get their bye week before district play begins, hosting Port Isabel before traveling to West Oso. Raymondville will then come to Sinton before the Pirates play at Ingleside. Rio Hondo comes to Sinton the following week before Sinton travels to Rockport-Fulton. Sinton closes district play with a road game at Robstown.
The Odem Owls remained in Class 3A DII after the realignment was released on Monday. Odem will be joined by Santa Rosa, Taft, Banquete, Monte Alto, Skidmore-Tynan and Hebbronville. The district stayed the same, but the region got tougher. Joining our region will be George West, Lexington, Rogers, Franklin and Rice Consolidated. The path through the playoffs will be tough, coach Armando Huerta said.
Odem will get back Skidmore-Tynan to replace London which moved to 3A DI, but Huerta is not happy with his bye coming in week 11, one week before the playoffs begin. The Owls non-district schedule will include West Oso, Mathis, Santa Gertrudis and Falfurrias.
Mathis Head Coach Trae Stevens will go into his second season with a whole lot of new teams in Class 3A DI. “Everything went pretty close to how I imagined it, which doesn’t happen too often. We knew with all the new teams down here in 3A D1 that we would be heading north. We just didn’t know if we were heading northwest or north east. Couple of longer trips, but that could help us down the road,” Stevens said.
Joining the Pirates in their district will be Vanderbilt, Industrial, Edna, Goliad, Aransas Pass, Orange Grove and Palacios and get their bye week eight. The Pirates non-district schedule includes Ingleside, Odem, Karnes City and George West.
The Taft Greyhounds will begin their second season under coach JR Castellano in 2020 with a 16-3A DII district schedule that is familiar to 2019. The Greyhounds will play non-district games against Woodsboro and West Oso to start the year before traveling to Freer and Kenedy for their final two non-district games. District play opens with a road game to Hebbronville before returning home to host Odem. The Greyhounds will then travel to Santa Rosa before their bye week. Taft will close out district play by hosting Banquete, then hit the road to Monte Alto before closing the year hosting Skidmore-Tynan.