The University Interscholastic League released its biennial district realignment packet for football, basketball and volleyball Feb. 3.
Gregory-Portland
The Wildcat football team will drop down a division into Division II in Conference 5A.
Joining Gregory-Portland in District 15 will be Brownsville Porter, Edcouch-Elsa, Flour Bluff, Mercedes and Pharr Valley View.
The districts for the school’s basketball and volleyball programs will mirror each other with the same teams.
That district will be 29-5A and the other teams in it will be Carroll, Flour Bluff, King, Miller, Moody, Ray, Veterans Memorial, Victoria East and Victoria West.
Sinton
Sinton’s football district shrunk by three teams down to a five-team alignment.
The Pirates will now be members of District 15-4A Division II alongside Ingleside, Orange Grove, Robstown and West Oso.
In basketball and volleyball, Sinton will be a member of District 30-4A.
The other members of that district will be Beeville, Ingleside, Orange Grove, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Rockport-Fulton and West Oso.
Mathis
Mathis’ football district saw one addition and one subtraction.
The Pirates will again be members of District 15-3A Division I.
London joins the district, moving over from District 16, while Orange Grove leaves the district, jumping back up to 4A Division II. The other members of the district are Aransas Pass, Edna, Goliad, Palacios and Industrial.
In basketball and volleyball, the county’s three smallest schools will all be members of the same district.
Mathis, Odem and Taft will all be in District 29-3A alongside Aransas Pass, George West and Goliad.
Odem & Taft
The football district for Odem and Taft – like Mathis’ – saw one addition and one subtraction.
George West joins District 16-3A Division II, moving over from District 15. Skidmore-Tynan moves out of the district, down a division into 2A Division I.
The other members of District 16 are Banquete, Hebbronville, Monte Alto, Santa Rosa and Taft.
