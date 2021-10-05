After back-to-back wins, the Gregory-Portland Wildcats were on the verge of going over the .500 mark, but in their game against the Veterans Memorial Eagles on Friday, Sept. 24, those hopes were dashed in heartbreaking fashion.
Veterans Memorial stopped G-P’s win streak by handing the Wildcats a 29-19 setback in a District 15-5A Division I showdown.
The Wildcats kicked things off with an impressive 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Redden to Ross Dubose, but failed to nab the PAT, while the Eagles delivered their own completed touchdown pass.
But, with 10 minutes to go in the first, G-P’s Jackson Sutton kicked a 27-yard field goal, to make it 13-11, which is how it remained at halftime.
Late in the third quarter, G-P’s Austin Moreno scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Colton Harrison successfully scoring a two-point conversion.
The two teams ended the third quarter tied, 19-19.
With 11 minutes to go in the fourth, the Eagles delivered a successful field goal, breaking the tie and putting them in front 22-19.
The Wildcats’ Dalvin Batts tried valiantly to turn the tide with a long run, but G-P couldn’t finish the drive.
The Eagles then hammered down the final nail when they completed a 33-yard touchdown pass into the G-P’s end zone, followed by one final successful PAT.
Redden led the Wildcat offense, delivering 155 passing yards and a touchdown on 15 completions.
G-P now sits 2-3 overall and 2-1 in league. The Wildcats will next battle Flour Bluff in an away district game on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•