Watercats open season at Alice meet

ALICE – The Gregory-Portland Watercats traveled to the Alice Meet last Saturday and turned in a solid showing.
“G-P was represented in 24 individual events, 19 of the 24 swims were time improvements. The team did a great job executing turns, finishes and streamline starts,” Coach Nan Jackson said.
Earning top 10 finishes for G-P were Eliana Dykehouse, 3rd in the 200 free and 100 IM, Wade French was 10th in the 100 free, the women’s 100 Medley Relay finished 9th and the 200 Freestyle relay was 8th, (Mia Aleman, Laura Schmidt, Eliana Dykehouse and Abby Krisl).
The men’s 200 Freestyle Relay team of Wade French, Colton Bennett, Luka Nelson and Sebastian Lindley finished 10th.
Best technical improvement went to Jameson Hundl for her 50 free turn.
G-P’s swim of the meet award went to Marianna Lopez-Cadenas for her aggressive 100 freestyle finish and time drop.
The Watercats travel to the Tuloso-Midway meet Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.