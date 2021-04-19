When Ronnie Jonse was hired as the new Wildcat baseball coach in 2019, he was ready to play ball. The year before he took over, G-P baseball had set the record for number of wins with 30. He was also coming from Ingleside ISD where they were one win away from the playoffs before heading to G-P.
But for the new coach, things changed pretty drastically midway through that season.
“We went 13-3 and then COVID struck,” Jonse said. “We were headed in the right direction, it was my first year and everybody was just kind of feeling each other out.
“It was tough, I’ll be honest with you. When the season got canceled we kind of felt like we were peaking and getting better each week and then our season got cut short.”
While the majority of the team spent the summer playing baseball and when they came back to a different type of school year, Jonse picked up where he left off, showing that nothing can hold back his Wildcat baseball team.
They currently hold a 22-0-1 record and are ranked No. 1 in a number of polls as well as in district where they remain undefeated.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Jonse said without a hint of irony in his voice. “We’re kind of on a roll right now and we’re hoping to keep it going.”
With eight more district games to go in the regular season as of April 7, Jonse said he will know more or less if his Wildcats have clinched the district title after their game with Veterans Memorial. If the Wildcats pull off a victory, they will be two games ahead of everyone else, essentially giving them the title.
Careful not to jinx his chances, Jonse was mum about what a possible G-P playoff run could lead to, but if it does happen, it won’t be his first time for Jonse.
“This is my 13th year coaching and I’ve been a head coach for eight of them,” he said. “I’ve been to the playoffs three years and it’s always exciting once you get there – no matter how many times you’ve been.
“On the football side of it, I’ve been a part of some pretty successful programs and we’ve been able to take playoff runs that lasted for three or four weeks.”
So as the buzz builds through the G-P community and the Wildcats continue to dominate, no one seems as calm and collected as their coach leading the charge.
“Every time you get to the playoffs, it’s always new and it’s always exciting. That setting, you know, it’s just a different environment.
“And of course the kids love it. You just can’t replicate that feeling.”
