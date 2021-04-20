It started out as a hot and humid day as the Gregory-Portland track and field athletes began their day counting down the minutes until their preparations would pay off at the much anticipated District 29-5A UIL District Track Meet at the Wildcat stadium on March 31.
As COVID-19 shut down last year’s season, the G-P athletes were determined to make up for it and then some by bringing their resilience and drive to the meet. The field events took off without a hitch and there were several events that highlighted the power and the intensive training the G-P athletes had undergone all season.
All three G-P pole vaulters – Colton Harrison, Hunter Floerke and Jacob Thomas – qualified for Area competition with Thomas setting a new personal record of 15’8” which was just shy of the G-PISD record of 16’5½” jumped by Greg West in 1985.
The other Area qualifiers for the field events are Hunter Harrison and Josh Villela in shot put, H. Harrison and Colton Harrison in discus and Thomas in the triple jump.
As the field events finished, the weather began to turn and the skies darkened. The crowds and the teams wondered if the preliminary running events would be delayed or even cancelled.
Luckily the rains stayed at bay and the running preliminaries went off without much disruption and the field began to thin out as the final runners were chosen to run the Finals on Thursday, April 1.
The highlight of the running finals is the 4x400M relay as it always promises to bring a whole new level of excitement until the final leg of the relay reaches the finish line. It was neck and neck for the four laps until senior Cody Fountain pulled some last minute energy reserve in the final 100 meters and took the finish line for the win.
The other Area qualifiers for the running events are Fountain and Blake Ginnamore in the 400M, Fountain in the 800M, Dominick Landin and Michael Quintanilla in the 1600M, Landin in the 3200M, Dawson Dean, Davian Guevara, Michael Soto and Thomas in the 4x200M Relay and Dean, Zach Diaz, Fountain and C. Harrison in the 4x400M Relay.
The April Fools Day joke was on the other teams as the G-P Wildcat Varsity Boys took the championship after a 10 year dry streak, winning by more than 36 points to second place Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The top four finishers in each event will qualify and proceed on to area competition which will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.