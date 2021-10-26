Gregory-Portland pitched its first shutout since 2018 last week to maintain the inside track to a district runner-up finish.
The Wildcats blanked King 27-0 at Cabaniss Stadium, improving to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in District 15-5A Division I play.
The win moved G-P to within a game of clinching its first playoff berth since 2015.
State-ranked and unbeaten Veterans Memorial leads the district standings with a 6-0 mark, while G-P is second at 5-1 and Flour Bluff is third at 4-2. Victoria East and Victoria West are tied for fourth at 3-2.
The Cats blew past winless King behind a second straight 200-yard rushing performance by running back Dalvin Batts.
Batts got his big night started early on when he rumbled 47 yards for a Wildcat touchdown after a King fumble on its opening possession gave G-P the ball in Mustang territory.
The junior finished the game with 203 yards on 26 carries to lead the Cats.
The Cats added another rushing TD midway through the first and led 13-0 after one quarter.
G-P made it 21-0 in the second quarter, then stretched its lead to 27-0 in the third quarter.
In the fourth, quarter, with 7:31 left, the game was stopped due to lightning. It resumed about 40 minutes later and finally wrapped up around 10:30 p.m.
Wildcat quarterback Brandon Redden finished the win 8 of 15 for 67 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 32 yards and a score on six carries.
Ross DuBose caught five balls for 52 yards and had the team’s lone receiving touchdown.
Khalid Gholsby led the Wildcat defense with 11 tackles, including one sack. Alex Gonzales added three takedowns, including two sacks.
The blanking marked the first shutout by Gregory-Portland since the 2018 season opener when the Wildcats won the annual Battle of the Bridge showdown with Carroll, 19-0.
The Wildcats return to Portland this week, hosting Victoria East Friday night at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
With a win, the Wildcats would secure a playoff berth for the first time in six years.
Before the current five-year playoff drought, the Wildcats had made the postseason nine straight times and 15 times out of 16 seasons from 2000 through 2015.
It would also give the Wildcats six wins, matching the most the team has had over the past six seasons.
