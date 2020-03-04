Wildcats close season with win

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Wildcats missed out on a trip to the post season despite a 63-59 win over Laredo Cigarroa Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.
Joe Solis led the Wildcats with 17 points followed by Marcus Arroyo and Chase McBrayer who each scored 15 points. Robbie Spencer added eight, with Westin Zachary and Chase Felt each scoring four.
Friday, Feb. 14, the Wildcats dropped a close 65-62 loss to Flour Bluff at Wildcat Gym. G-P led 20-11 after one period and took a 39-31 lead into the half before the Hornets outscored the Wildcats 34-23 in the second half to pin the loss on the Wildcats.
Joe Solis had a big night on the court, finishing with a game high 32 points. Solis had seven threes, all in the first half and scored 28 of his points during the first half. Marcus Arroyo scored seven; Chase McBrayer added six while Brandon Redden, Robbie Spencer and Westin Zachary each added four points. JC Meza had one point.