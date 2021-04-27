Things didn’t go quite as planned for the Gregory-Portland Wildcats last week as they suffered double losses on April 10 against the Carroll Tigers and April 13 against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles.
G-P took Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi undefeated in district on April 10. They quickly lost their grip on that title when the Tigers roared wildly, scoring eight runs in the first inning. The Cats effectively held off their scoring for the second, but Carroll scored two in the third, clinching the game 10-0.
On April 13, the Wilcats kept their claws sunk deep into the Eagles for the first two innings with neither scoring any points as they entered the third. It was then that the talons came out as Vets scored the first run of the game, taking it to 1-0.
G-P wasn’t ready to give up just yet as they held the Eagles at bay during the fifth inning, only to have them come back and score their second run of the night, ending the game 2-0 with Vets on top.
