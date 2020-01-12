Wildcats drop district opener

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Wildcats dropped a hard-fought decision to Calallen 63-57 at Wildcat Gym Friday afternoon.
Joe Solis and Marcus Arroyo led the Wildcats with 13 points apiece, Brandon Redden followed with nine points, all from behind the arc, Westin Zachary added eight, JC Meza scored six with Chase Felt and Robbie Spencer each scoring four.
Dec. 30-31, the Wildcats played at the Rockport-Fulton Tournament. On Monday G-P defeated Bandera 50-43. Joe Solis, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 16 points followed by Arroyo with 10, Redden and Chase McBrayer had six each, Spencer had five, Zachary and Felt scored three each and Meza added one point.
Later in the day G-P picked up a 57-52 overtime win over state-ranked Hallettsville. Solis scored 21, McBrayer added 20 followed by Redden with eight, Spencer and Zachary had three each and Arroyo scored two.
On Tuesday the Wildcats fell to Aransas Pass 50-33. Solis paced G-P with 13 points, Arroyo added eight, Redden scored four, both Meza and McBrayer finished with three and Spencer had two.
G-P lost its final game of the tournament, falling to host Rockport-Fulton 62-57 in overtime. Solis turned in another solid effort, finishing with a game-high 28 points. Redden and Arroyo picked up eight points each followed by McBrayer with seven while Felt, Zachary and Spencer each adding two points.