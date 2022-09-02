The battle between the two storied schools turned into a defensive battle that saw Calallen defeat Gregory-Portland 22-12.
G-P missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half while Calallen scored on a 12-yard run and two-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead into the half.
Calallen extended their margin to 22-0 in the third quarter before Wildcat backup quarterback Colton Harrison got G-P on the board in the fourth quarter.
Harrison scored on runs of two and six yards that allowed the Wildcats to narrow the lead to 22-12, but G-P would not draw any closer.
G-P committed four turnovers on the night, three of which came on fumbles that would lead to the early deficit.
The G-P offense also fell short of the 200-yard total for the night. Running back Dalvin Batts finished the night with 56-yards rushing and Austin Moreno added 43 yards on the ground.
Harrison finished with 12-yards on the ground including his two rushing touchdowns and completed six of eight passes for 39 yards. Brandon Redden, who left the game early with an injury, completed three of his eight pass attempts for 12 yards.
Ross DuBose caught three passes for 37 yards, Carmello Catalano had one reception for 12 yards, Moreno caught a pair of passes while Tommy Velasquez and Shawn Williams each hauled in one pass.
Led by Jackson Sutton, who had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble, the Wildcat defense held Calallen to less than 200-yards of offense during the game.
Also helping out the defense charge for the Wildcats were Michael Soto, who had had seven tackles. Brodie Mitchell turned in six sack and had one sack, Gabriel Juarez added five tackles and Khalid Gholsby finished with three tackles and two sacks.