PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Wildcats have found themselves in most of their games thus far this season, but cold spells here and there have proved to be the difference, and Friday night at Wildcat Gym that again was the case as the Wildcats fell to Tuloso-Midway 62-56.
G-P fell behind 25-14 after one period but came back on track to start the second and got within 38-34 at the break. In the third the Wildcats closed the gap to 47-45 and eventually took a 48-47 lead with 7:37 left in the game. Two minutes later T-M tied the game 50-50 with 6:05 remaining before extending their margin with five straight to make it 55-50 with 3:49 left, and it proved to be the difference.
Chase McBrayer led the Wildcats with 22 points; Joe Solis added 15; Brandon Redden had seven with Marcus Arroyo and Robbie Spencer each finishing with six points.
Tuesday night Gregory-Portland was hit by another cold spell; this one came in the first period at Flour Bluff. The Wildcats were held to four points in the opening period, and it resulted in a 75-58 loss to the Hornets. The Wildcats stayed with Flour Bluff over the final three periods, but could not recover from the first period lapse.
Chase McBrayer paced the Wildcats with 15 points; Chase Felt added 11; Joe Solis had 10; Brandon Redden and JC Meza scored six apiece; Marcus Arroyo and Robbie Spencer had four each, and Westin Zachary finished with two for the Wildcats.