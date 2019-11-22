SINTON – Tuesday night’s non-district contest between Gregory-Portland and Sinton at Sam May Gym turned out to be a tale of two halves.
The first half went to the Wildcats who built a 39-20 lead at the half, but the Pirates outscored G-P 43-28 in the second half. It would not be enough as the Wildcats earned a 67-63 road win.
G-P’s halftime lead was cut in half in the third period as Sinton pulled within nine and tied the game 60-60 in the fourth before the Wildcats pulled away.
Freshman Brandon Redden led the Wildcats with a game-high 30 points, including seven threes on the night. Joe Solis added 15 points followed by Chase McBrayer with 14. Robbie Spencer scored five, Marcus Arroyo four and Jon Nelson two.
For the Pirates, Marcus Villarreal finished with a team high 28 points, Donivan Jimenez added 13, Matthew Chavez eight, Alex Puente six, both Tyler Hesseltine and God Pyeatt scored three and Thomas Martinez finished with two points.