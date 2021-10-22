Gregory-Portland running back Dalvin Batts and head coach Brent Davis will both remember Oct. 8, 2021, for many years to come.
Batts turned in a career-best performance for the Wildcats, helping his coach reach a career milestone.
The Wildcat running back racked up 312 rushing yards and scored three times to lead G-P to a 53-27 victory over Victoria West at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
With the victory, Davis reached the 200-win plateau as a head coach.
He becomes the 100th Texas high school football coach to reach the plateau, including the second in 2021 after Eastland’s James Morton.
He joins his father, Bobby, in the 200-win club. Bobby Davis finished his career with 247 victories during a 38-year career as a head coach.
The coach whose name appears on G-P’s stadium, Ray Akins, is also a member of the 200-win club. He won 293 games over a 37-year career as a head coach.
Davis’ team ran off 32 second-quarter points to fuel the victory.
After taking 7-6 lead in the opening quarter, the Wildcats outscored Victoria West 32-0 in the second quarter to build a 39-6 lead by halftime.
Batts led the way, carrying the ball 35 times and averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
As a team, the Wildcats had 374 yards on 52 rushing attempts.
Quarterback Brandon Redden had 56 rushing yards on 13 carries. He threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-18 passing.
Nick Hartley caught three passes for 49 yards, while Ross DuBose had one catch for 38 yards. Colton Harrison caught two balls for 35 yards and David Karl had a team-best four catches for 28 yards.
Hartley and Harrison both caught touchdown passes.
Michael Soto led the defense with 12 tackles, while Brodie Mitchell had 11 and Khalid Gholsby had 10. Blake Butters and Gabriel Juarez both had nine tackles.
The Wildcat defense racked up 11 sacks on the night with Gholsby recording three and Dillon Davila recording two. Six other Wildcats had one apiece.
James Durham also picked off a pass for the Wildcat defense.
The Wildcats improved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in District 15-5A Division I play with the victory.
They are currently second in the district standings, a game back of Veterans Memorial.
They go on the road Friday night to face King. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.