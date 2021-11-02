Gregory-Portland is headed back to the football postseason for the first time since 2015.
The Wildcats officially clinched a playoff berth last week on their home turf at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
Gregory-Portland rallied back from an early 10-point deficit to defeat Victoria East 20-17, locking up a spot in the 5A Division I playoffs.
Quarterback Brandon Redden threw for 173 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead G-P to the victory.
It was the team’s fourth straight victory and moved the Wildcats to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in District 15-5A Division I play.
G-P will be the No. 2 seed out of the district in the postseason bracket.
East raced out to a 10-point lead over the Wildcats, but the hosts ran off the next 20 points of the game.
Dalvin Batts got the scoring started for G-P with a 30-yard touchdown run.
Redden then put the Cats in front by hitting Ross Dubose for a 9-yard passing TD.
The quarterback then scored on a 14-yard rushing TD to extend the Wildcat lead to 20-10.
East scored late in the first half to make it 20-17, but that’s as close as the Titans would get.
The two teams played to a scoreless deadlock in the second half.
Batts finished the contest with 95 yards, while Dubose caught five balls for 85 yards.
Gregory-Portland is off this week, but closes out the regular season next week in a Thursday road contest.
The Wildcats will play their regular-season finale Nov. 4 in Corpus Christi against Ray. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m.
