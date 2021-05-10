C
loudy skies and scattered showers dampened the field and the track as the athletes who advanced at their respective district meets from 15 schools pulled into Cabaniss Field in preparation of the District 29/30-5A Area Track and Field Championship.
Hunter Harrison set a new personal record in winning the shot put event with a throw of 49 feet. He also took first in the discus with a throw 162-0.
His younger brother Colton Harrison took third in the discus with a throw of 134-5.
All three G-P pole vaulters – Jacob Thomas, C. Harrison and Hunter Floerke – fought against the post rain humidity to qualify for regionals. C. Harrison set a new personal record of 14-0. Thomas cleared 14-6.
Thomas also placed fourth in the triple jump.
The Ladycats also secured their spots in two of the field events. Madelyn Kocik took first place in the triple jump with a new personal record jump of 36-1. Cailin Lopez and Caroline Waldrop will also be representing in the pole vault. Lopez took first place by jumping her personal best of 9-6 and Waldrop qualified by placing third with a jump of 8-0.
In the long-distance running events, Dominick Landin took second place in the 1,600-meter run and second place in the 3,200. He will be joined by his teammate Michael Quintanilla, who placed fourth place in the 1,600.
Cody Fountain finished third place in the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 55 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Dawson Dean, Thomas, David Guevara and Michael Soto also qualified for regionals placing fourth with a run of 1:33.83.
The Wildcats 4x400 relay team of Dean, Caleb Murillo, Blake Giannamore and C. Harrison had a rough start but was able to take second place with a time of 3:29.47.
The Ladycats also worked very hard to place in the top 4 to guarantee them a spot to advance to Regionals. Cierah Adame placed 4th in the 100M Dash with a run of 12.74, Aimee White placed 4th in the 800M with a run of 2:30.44, Madison Kilgore placed 4th in the 300M Hurdles with a run of 49.33.
All of the Ladycat relay teams also qualified for regionals. The 4x100 ran by Cierah Adame, Kocik, Sofia Elizondo and Alexa Vest placed 3rd with a time of 51.15. The 4x200 relay team was neck and neck next to Rio Grande City High School all the way to the finish line and placed 4th place with a run of 1:49.46. Rio Grande ran 1:49.48. The 4x200 Relay team was ran Adame, Kocik, Elizondo and Vest. The 4x400 M Relay team ran by Vest, Alexis Vasquez, Elizondo and Kilgore also secured their spot by placing 4th place with a run of 4:22.11.
Once all of the points were tallied, the G-P Ladycats finished in 3rd place out of 15 teams with 73 points and they left the stadium with smiles on their faces knowing they gave it their best and left it all out on the track that day.
The Wildcat boys won the area championship with 107 points with Flour Bluff taking second place with 89 points. The Wildcats had never before won the area championship trophy for track and field.
The top four qualifying finishers in each event proceed on to the UIL Conference 5A Region IV competition which was held last week at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.