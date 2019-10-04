PORTLAND – On a night that was marred by injuries and a power failure, the Gregory-Portland Wildcats could not find a way to stop the Port Lavaca Calhoun’s ground attack, falling 56-34 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
The district opener began with Port Lavaca jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, but the Wildcats fought back with a bang. Christian St. Romain returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Jadyn Nunez added the point after as G-P got within 14-7.
Port Lavaca fumbled the ball on the second play of their possession and Colton Hankins recovered the loose ball at the Sandcrab 36. Three plays later Jeremy Barker connected with Jude Wiggins to the 21 for a first down. Joe Sauceda followed with a 17-yard run to the four. Two plays later Barker found Marcus Arroyo for the three-yard touchdown pass and after Nunez’ point after the game was tied 14-14.
PLC marched to the Wildcat five on their next series, but a big defensive stop thwarted the drive. The Wildcats then marched into PLC territory, but their drive also stalled on downs. The Sandcrabs regained the lead 21-14 after a 53-yard run, but the Wildcats responded. Arroyo returned the kickoff to the Sandcrab 49, three plays in Sauceda picked up a first down at the PLC 32. The drive seemed to stall, but a fourth down scramble by Barker gave G-P new life, dashing 20 yards to the 11. Barker connected with Arroyo again, this time for six yards and a touchdown. Nunez converted the point after to tie the game 21-21.
Port Lavaca closed the half with a 90-yard, eight play drive capped by a 22-yard run that handed the Sandcrabs a 28-21 halftime lead.
Port Lavaca opened the third quarter with an eight play, 70-yard drive to extend their lead to 35-21 with 8:12 left in the third.
After the Wildcats drove to the Sandcrab 31 they drive ended with a Wildcat turnover. The lights on the home side of the field then went out and the game was stopped and did not resume until over an hour later.
The game resumed with 4:05 remaining in the third and in the early goings of the fourth quarter the Sandcrabs scored on a 15-yard run with 11:53 left in the game, making it 42-21 Port Lavaca.
The Wildcats answered with a nice 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Barker to Conner Durrill to make it 42-27. Port Lavaca put the game away with consecutive scores that made it 56-27, but G-P made one last run. G-P marched downfield but needed a fourth down 26-yard scoring pass from Barker to Sauceda to make the final score 56-34 Port Lavaca.
Sauceda finished with 70 yards on the ground and added three receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. Arroyo added three catches for 26 yards, but two were for scores. Jude Wiggins added seven catches for 80 yards and picked up eight tackles on defense. Isaiah Chandler added eight tackles while Colton Hankins, Robert Trujillo and Reno Barrera each had six tackles.