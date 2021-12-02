One of the oldest trick plays in the book ended one of the most successful seasons in recent memory for the Gregory-Portland Wildcat football team.
District foe Flour Bluff broke out the hook and lateral in the late stages of the fourth to set up a game-winning 23-yard field goal that lifted the Hornets past the Wildcats 47-44 at Alamodome in San Antonio.
“They caught us. They brought that guy out of the back. We knew they ran that, but we hadn’t seen it in a little while,” said first-year G-P head coach Brent Davis, whose team finished the year 9-4 after the loss in a 5A Division I Region IV semifinal.
“They just caught us and ran it at the right time. We didn’t really have it covered. We thought they were going to do something else really.”
Flour Bluff was on its heels after a shocking shift in momentum just moments before when it broke out the trick play.
After a pass interference penalty gave the Hornets a first down at their own 30, quarterback Nash Villegas hit Christopher Gisewhite on a quick hitch.
Gisewhite flipped it to Isaac McElroy, who rumbled down to the Wildcat 9-yard line.
Flour Bluff milked the clock down to two seconds, and then Hornet kicker Kyler Meschi split the uprights on the game-winning field goal to send his team into Region IV title game for the second straight season.
The Wildcats were riding a high before that play thanks to yet another game-changing play from its special teams unit.
With Flour Bluff sitting on a 44-37 lead, Khalid Gholsby blocked a Hornet punt and Gabriel Juarez scooped it up and took it to pay dirt with 2:45 left to tie the game at 44 all.
“It was exciting. We’ve been doing that all year. It’s a big part of what we do. We try to block kicks a lot and we’ve done a lot of it,” Davis said about the play.
“That momentum shift really got in our favor. I thought we had them backed up and might even get the ball back, but then they made that great play.”
The trade of colossal haymakers highlighted a spectacular thriller between two evenly-matched district opponents.
Flour Bluff, which avenged its 37-27 regular-season loss to the Wildcats, struck for touchdowns twice within its first four snaps of the game, including a 88-yard touchdown run by Connor Tyler on the game’s second play.
The Hornets led 23-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats quickly evened the contest in the third, though, getting a safety after a bad snap on a Hornet punt, then scoring on a 20-yard run by Dalvin Batts.
Batts ultimately finished the game with 170 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
Flour Bluff, later in the third, extended its lead to 14 with Virginia Tech offensive lineman commit Johnny Dickson throwing a jump pass for a Hornet touchdown, but another Batts touchdown run again made it a one-possession game once again.
Late in the fourth, G-P forced a three-and-out, prompting a punt, which Gholsby blocked, the junior’s fifth blocked punt of the year.
The hook and lateral then came four plays into Flour Bluff’s ensuing drive.
“When you play these kinds of games at this level with good football teams, usually it’s a mistake here or there that costs you,” Davis said, calling the hook and lateral the play that won the Hornets the game.
“It’s been awesome. We started off a little slow trying to find our way a little bit; played some good teams early. Then, when we finally started clicking, it just started working for us,” the coach continued.
“The effort, the attitude, the energy, all of that is fantastic. ... Being here is going to help.”
Senior wideout David Karl, who caught eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, called the season “great.”
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster. We started off a little iffy, and then we just came and brought everything we had. It’s all led to this moment. We wish things could have ended different, but that’s what happens,” he said. “It’s just so great. This is what I’ve dreamed of ever since I was in pee-wee football.”
