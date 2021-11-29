When Brent Davis was introduced as a the new head football coach at Gregory-Portland in February, the expectations surrounding the Wildcat football program went through the roof.
And the Wildcats are living up to – and arguably, exceeding – those expectations just nine months into the coach’s tenure.
Davis’ Wildcats added another trophy to the program’s already busting-at-the-seams trophy case last week, winning the program’s first playoff game since 2014 by routing McAllen 54-13 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium to win a 5A Division I bi-district title.
“That’s exactly what we talked about way back in February is just having an opportunity, having a chance. To come out and play like that on the first opportunity is unbelievable,” Davis said about winning a bi-district title in his first season at the helm.
The Wildcats (8-3) never really had to break a sweat in earning the win, scoring 27 unanswered points to start the contest.
McAllen got back within 27-13, but the Bulldogs never got closer.
“It’s just a testament to our kids,” Davis said about his team’s response to McAllen’s attempted rally. “We’ve kind of been that way all year. We don’t get down, we don’t lose our cool.”
G-P added another touchdown before halftime to make it 34-13, then outscored the visitors 20-0 in the second half.
All three of G-P’s units shined in the win
The offense racked up more than 400 yards of total offense, while the defense held McAllen to just 160 total yards.
The special teams unit – specifically the punt return team – shone the brightest, though, with a pair of blocked punts, both of which set up touchdowns for the Wildcats.
“We work hard on it. We spend a lot of time on our special teams,” Davis said. “We feel like it’s a big difference, it’s a momentum changer. We work a lot on it.
“I don’t know how many blocks we have this year, but it’s double digits, and that’s unheard of really in 11 games.”
Dalvin Batts led the Wildcat offense with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
“Our running game is good man,” Davis said. “When we’re coming off the ball and getting after them and going fast, it’s a big deal for us.
“We can line up and run plays and wear people down. That’s what we did tonight.”
Quarterback Brandon Redden added 175 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-18 passing. He also scored three times on the ground.
David Karl caught five balls for 71 yards, while Ross Dubose had three catches for 55 yards.
“We just play as a team,” Davis said in lauding his first Wildcat squad. “I think that’s the one thing that stands out more than anything is that we play as a team and no one cares who is getting the credit and everyone is happy for each other.
“When you’re doing that, you can win some games.”
After the win, Davis made an announcement to his team that drew perhaps the loudest cheer of the night from his boys.
“Next Thursday, we’re going to San Antonio to play in the Alamodome,” he told the Wildcats, setting off a raucous celebration from the players.
The Wildcats will face San Antonio Southwest Legacy Thursday night (Nov. 18) at the Alamodome at 7 p.m.
“When you think about it,” Davis quipped, “where we were in February, and now we’re going to go play in the Alamodome in the second week of the playoffs, it don’t get no better than that.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•