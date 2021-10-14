The Gregory-Portland Wildcats are now second in District 15-5A Division I after their crucial victory over Flour Bluff on Friday, Oct. 1, 37-27.
Due to inclement weather, the matchup between the two teams started 2 1/2 hours earlier than normal, but the game didn’t really kick into high gear until late in the first, when the Hornets scored a touchdown – which seemed to snap the Wildcats back to life.
Early in the second, G-P’s Brandon Redden delivered a completed touchdown pass to Nicholas Hartley and immediately rushed in yet another touchdown, from 2 yards.
Redden continued his assault throughout the quarter, throwing two more touchdowns, including a 67-yard pass to David Karl. By the end of the impressive thrashing, G-P had racked up 30 points alone in the second quarter.
The Hornets tried valiantly to get things going again at the beginning of the second half, when they returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, followed by two more TDs in the fourth quarter, but they proved too little, too late when G-P’s James Durham intercepted a Flour Bluff pass, ending the epic battle once and for all.
“The kids played hard and got after it, and had to withstand a little bit of a come back from (Flour Bluff),” said G-P head coach Brent Davis. “But our defense played extremely good and we moved the ball well against (the Hornets). I really can’t say enough about our defense.”
Offensively, Redden was by far the MVP of the game, with 302 passing yards and four total touchdowns on 13 completions.
After the win, G-P now sits 3-3 overall, 3-1 in district.
When asked what comes next for the triumphant Wildcats after winning the game, Davis replied, “Well, we’ve got another one next week. So we’ll celebrate tonight and have fun, and then get back to work tomorrow.”
The Wildcats will next face off against Victoria West in a home district game on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
