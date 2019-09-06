Wildcats tame Tigers to win Battle of the Bridge

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland offense lit up the scoreboard and the defense turned in a solid effort as the Wildcats claimed their third straight Battle of the Bridge 45-12 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium Friday night.
Quarterback Jeremy Barker tossed three touchdown passes to start the game and finished with four on the night, passing for 231 yards while Joe Sauceda started his senior campaign with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Things did not start well for the Wildcats defense as the Tigers marched 70 yards on their opening possession to take a quick 6-0 lead.
G-P responded; Sauceda ripped off a 31-yard run to start the series and two plays later Barker connected with Christian St. Romain for 23 yards and the touchdown. Nathan Bowden added the point after as the Wildcats took the lead for good.
After the Tigers were forced to punt, the Wildcat offense went back to work. G-P marched 72 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 17-yard Barker to Reno Barrera touchdown pass. Bowden’s point after made it 14-6 Wildcats.
G-P got the ball back three plays later when the Carroll punter was ruled down while fielding the snap. Four plays later Barker found Jude Wiggins for the 13-yard touchdown pass as the Wildcats extended their margin to 21-6.
The G-P defense forced another Tiger punt and Barker immediately went to the air, connecting with St. Romain for 60 yards to the Tiger three. Two plays later Sauceda scored from one yard out to make it 28-6 after Bowden’s kick.
The Wildcat defense got the ball back when Hunter Floerke intercepted a Tiger pass, but the drive came to a stop at the one after the Wildcats fumbled the ball away. G-P got the ball back after a Tiger punt and the offense went back to work. Barker hit Isiah Chandler for 27 yards to the 14 and two plays later Conner Durrill hauled in an 11-yard strike from Barker and the duo followed that with a three-yard connection for the score as the Wildcats built a 35-6 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw the Wildcats make it 42-7 when Sauceda capped a drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. In the fourth Bowden connected on a 21-yard field goal to extend the Wildcats lead to 45-7. Carroll added a late score to make the final 45-12 Wildcats.
Kaleem Gholsby added 82 yards rushing, Durrill had five receptions for 82 yards, Barrera had four catches for 33 yards and St. Romain finished with three receptions for 76 yards.