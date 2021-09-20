After two devastating losses, the Gregory-Portland Wildcats made an epic comeback and destroyed Moody in their first conference game of the season, 56-7.
G-P got on the board first in the contest with a a 5-yard rushing touchdown with seven minutes left in the first quarter, but failed to nab the extra point.
Moody immediately returned the favor and scored a touchdown on a 67-yard completed pass, and made good on the PAT.
With six minutes to go in the first quarter, G-P’s Brandon Redden scored another 5-yard rushing touchdown and the Wildcats were successful in completing a two-point conversion.
Late in the first quarter, Redden completed another touchdown pass, this one from 9 yards, followed by a successful PAT.
By the time the first quarter ended, G-P was up by 14 points, 21-7.
Eight minutes into the second, Redden again sent sailing a completed touchdown pass from 55 yards, and the scored the extra point.
With three minutes left in the second, G-P scored yet another rushing touchdown, this one an 8-yarder, and made good on the PAT, leaving the Wildcats with a substantial lead at the end of the first half, 35-7.
After more back and forth play between the Trojans and Wildcats at the start of the second half, Redden delivered a 21-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left in the third quarter and G-P’s Jackson Sutton scored the extra point.
Austin Moreno delivered a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes left in the fourth, with Sutton once again earning the extra point.
As time ticked away, leaving an insurmountable lead for the Trojans to overcome, G-P scored one final touchdown with a minute left in the game, when Moreno rushed 17 yards into the end zone, followed by yet another PAT by Sutton.
Redden finished the game 9 of 17 for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Dalvin Batts rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while Moreno had 67 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
David Karl caught six passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Brodie Mitchell led the Wildcat defense with nine tackles. Alex Gonzales and James Durham both had seven tackles.
The Wildcats are now 1-2 for the season overall, and 1-0 in district. They next go up against the Carroll Tigers in the Battle of the Bridge in an away district game on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
