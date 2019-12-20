Wildcats’ tourney success, Dripping Springs wins title

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland hosted their Annual G-P/H.E.B. Wildcat Basketball Classic over the weekend.
Dripping Springs bested Clear Lake 68-39 to win the championship, Schertz Clemens beat Friendswood 56-43 for 3rd place and San Antonio Lanier upended Brazosport 51-47 for the consolation championship.
In their opener Gregory-Portland lost to Friendswood 64-39. Joe Solis, who was named to the all-tournament team, led G-P with 21 point. “Their two 6’7” posts gave us problems early,” G-P coach Mark Spencer said.
The Wildcats then dropped a 47-35 decision to San Antonio Highlands. Highlands led 26-20 at the half. G-P got within 28-26 in the third and missed a close shot that would have tied the game, but Highlands answered the miss with a three that opened up a five-point lead. Solis scored 12 and Chase McBrayer added eight.
G-P bounced back to defeat Eagle Pass Winn 62-52. The Wildcats went inside in the second half to earn the win with McBrayer scoring 25 points and had 17 rebounds.
The Wildcats then faced Marble Falls and despite a big height difference the Wildcats stayed close.
“We came out in our zone and gave them fits. They get a steal at the buzzer at the end of the 2nd quarter to lead 30-29 at the break. Marble Falls pulled ahead late to win 57-44. Joe Solis had 27 points and Brandon Redden had eight.
“We went 1-3 in the tournament but played really well against very good competition,” Spencer said.