As his players swarmed him with the gold ball still hoisted high, Gregory-Portland football coach Brent Davis delivered four words that perfectly encapsulated what the Wildcats accomplished in the coach’s first year at the helm.
“Hard work pays off,” Davis told the Wildcats as they celebrated winning a share of the District 15-5A Division I championship thanks to a 69-0 thumping of Ray at Buccaneer Stadium on Nov. 4.
“It feels great man,” Davis said about how it felt to be a district champion.
“It happened way faster than I thought,” he said. “I knew that this program and these kids, and Gregory-Portland, I knew there was an opportunity, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast.
“It’s just a testament to them and how hard they have worked.”
After the Wildcats rolled to the win, Davis brought them all together at midfield and handed them a gold ball, which they hoisted high into the cool night air.
“I just told them how proud I was of them and how much I appreciate their hard work,” Davis said about what he told the team before they broke out to join the band in the playing of the school’s alma mater.
“They’ve got to show up and put the time in. I can ask and all that, but they’ve got to do it, and they did it from day one.
“They were hungry and this was the payoff.”
The Wildcats share the district title with Veterans Memorial, which rallied form behind to beat Victoria West to deny G-P the outright title.
It is the program’s first district title since winning a share in 2009 under then-coach George Harris.
The Cats (7-3) will go into the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of District 15 and will host in the first round of the postseason.
G-P will host the McAllen Bulldogs in a bi-district title tilt Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
McAllen enters the contest with a mark of 8-2. The Bulldogs lost 27-7 to Rowe in their regular-season finale to fall to third in the District 16 standings.
“I think we’re as good as anybody in this region,” Davis said about the team’s chances in the playoffs. “I hope I’m not stepping out of turn, but this district looks like it might be the best in the region and we tied for (first) in this (district).
“I think we’ve got a good shoot.”
Dalvin Batts fueled the team’s win over Ray, scoring three times, including twice on the ground. He racked up 171 yards on 15 rushing attempts and caught two passes for 29 yards during the rout of the Texans.
Quarterback Brandon Redden threw for 133 yards and three TDs on 7 -of-11 passing and also rushed for a touchdown.
Austin Moreno rushed for 118 yards and two TDs for the Wildcats on 16 carries. Colton Harrison and Gabriel Juarez also rushed for touchdowns in the win.
David Karl and Davian Guevara each had receiving touchdowns.
