MATHIS – Lily Ybarra has been around basketball for most of her life. After all, her father, Bert Ybarra, is her coach.
The Mathis Lady Pirate junior was named the District 29-3A Offensive Most Valuable Player and was also honored with a spot on the TGCA All-State team.
Ybarra averaged 20 points per game during the year and dished out 10 assists per game while led her team in threes made. Ybarra also reached a career milestone, scoring her 1,000th point during the year.
“I feel very honored to be recognized as the Offensive MVP of the district,” Lily said. “This achievement is something I have considered reaching since my freshman year. I am so thankful for all the recognition I’ve had throughout the season, and it’s been a lot of fun. As I have played throughout the seasons, it is always great to have my father as my coach. He pushes me to be the best, and he inspires me to go even further. I am extremely blessed to have reached such achievements, and I plan on going further.”
Second team honors went to senior Victoria Rivera Washington and sophomore Alina Sanchez. Senior Jeda Hargett was the lone Lady Pirate named to the Honorable Mention team.
Earning spots on the All-Academic team were Lily Ybarra and freshmen Jackie Garcia and Victoria Alvarado.