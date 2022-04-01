Every school day, thousands of Texans volunteer their time in the state’s nearly 9,000 public schools. Texas is asking residents to take the time to recognize the contributions of local volunteers by nominating them for the State Board of Education (SBOE) Heroes for Children Award.
Nominations are now open and will be received through Friday, July 15.
A Texas resident who gives time, service or support to public schools and students may be nominated for the award. However, elected officials and educational employees are ineligible for consideration of the award.
Each year, 15 SBOE members select one award recipient from each of their districts. Last year’s recipients collectively donated a total of 210 years of service to Texas public schools.
Since its creation in 1994, the board has recognized more than 495 outstanding school volunteers with this award.
Examples of volunteer service provided by past award recipients include raising funds to award scholarships to deserving seniors, inspiring students through academic mentorship and life coaching, providing resources and supporting parents of children with disabilities, creating a foundation that offers grants for local agriculture programs, taking photos at every school district event and providing free downloads to parents and students and much more to help create happy, thriving school cultures.
The award recipients will be recognized at the board’s September 2022 general meeting in Austin. Each recipient will receive a plaque and resolution. Their names will also be engraved on a perpetual plaque displayed at the Texas Education Agency headquarters.
Additional information and access to the nomination form can be found at tea.texas.gov/Heroes_for_Children.aspx.
For questions about the program, email heroes@tea.texas.gov or call 512-463-9007.