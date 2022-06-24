Steel Dynamics Inc. can add another award to its growing list of accomplishments.
On June 7, the price reporting agency Fastmarkets held its 13th annual Awards for Steel Excellence in Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida where companies large and small were recognized for achieving excellence in numerous areas of steel production.
At the awards ceremony SDI took the Steel Producer of the Year award for the second year in a row, adding that to its Global Steel Producer of the Year award they won in 2020.
In a statement, Fastmarkets said, “For the past decade, Fastmarkets has presented the Global Awards for Steel Excellence, which is one of the most prestigious and recognizable awards program for the global steel industry. The awards have recognized world-class innovation and excellence in steel and related industries for companies throughout the steel supply chain and by key partners to the industry.
“As the voice of the industry, Fastmarkets is proud to honor the best among us.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•