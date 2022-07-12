S
teel Dynamics Inc. recently announced the creation of a strategic joint venture with Aymium, a leading producer of renewable biocarbon products.
Steel Dynamics owns 55% of the joint venture, with Aymium owning the remaining 45%. The entity will operate under the name SDI Biocarbon Solutions LLC. Initial plans for the joint venture include the construction and operation of a biocarbon production facility to supply Steel Dynamics’ electric arc furnace steel mills with a renewable alternative to fossil fuel carbon using Aymium’s patented technology.
The initial facility’s production capability is expected to be more than 160,000 metric tons per year, for an estimated capital investment of $125 million to $150 million. The facility is planned to begin operations late 2023.
“We are proud to help accelerate our collective goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through this further partnering with Aymium,” Steel Dynamics Chairman, President and CEO Mark D. Millett said. “We believe this strategic joint venture will significantly reduce our steelmaking greenhouse gas emissions, which are already materially lower than our global competitors, in a cost-effective manner. We also believe Aymium’s process can provide a renewable fossil fuel carbon alternative for Iron Dynamics, our proprietary ironmaking operations.
“We have successfully trialed Aymium’s biocarbon product in our steel operations, and conservatively estimate this first facility will reduce our Scope 1 steelmaking greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 20 and 25%, with potential upside from the use of the facility’s biogas.
“Our commitment to all aspects of sustainability is embedded in our founding principle – valuing our teams, our partners, our communities and our environment. This investment represents a significant step forward on our path to carbon neutrality, and our continued commitment to reduce our environmental footprint.”
Aymium CEO James Mennell added, “Our mission is to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and reduce the impact on the environment.
“Aymium’s renewable biocarbon products allow for immediate replacement of fossil fuels with renewable, carbon negative inputs, without the need to modify existing manufacturing processes or equipment. We are excited to partner with Steel Dynamics with its proven leadership in innovative, efficient, low-carbon steelmaking.”