Steel Dynamics chooses Sinton for new location

Earlier today, Steel Dynamics Inc. announced they have chosen a site just outside of Sinton as their location for its new $1.7 billion steel mill project.
According to a press release, the Corpus Christi region was selected after an intense competition with other sites in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico that were under consideration.
The release also stated the facility is anticipated to have an annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 million tons with the capability to produce the latest generation of Advanced High Strength Steel products. The project will include value-added finishing lines, including a galvanizing line with an annual capacity of 450,000 tons, and a paint line with an annual coating capacity of 250,000 tons. The product offering is anticipated to include various flat roll steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, galvanized, Galvalume® and painted steel, primarily serving the energy, automotive, construction, and appliance sectors. The current estimated investment is $1.7 billion, with anticipated direct job creation of approximately 600 well-paying positions, and numerous opportunities for indirect job growth from other support service providers.
Steel Dynamics confirmed that the mill is meant to facilitate the company’s access to three key regional markets: northern and mid-central Mexico, the West Coast, as well as Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana; regions in which steel demand is expected to rise significantly in the near future.
