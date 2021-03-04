Fortune released its World’s Most Admired Companies list on Feb. 1, and Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) ranked No. 1 in the metals industry category.
Fortune polled more than 3,800 corporate executives, directors and analysts to find out which companies are the world’s corporate models. Fortune said on its website, “The Fort Wayne, Ind., steel fabricator had a strong year and plans to expand with a new factory in Texas in 2020.”
That factory they mentioned is of course the SDI plant in Sinton that is looking to be operational by the fall of this year.
“We are honored by this recognition,” President and CEO Mark D. Millett said. “Our recognition is testimony to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams.
“It is their drive, innovation, and dedication to each other that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance. I thank each of them, and remind them, that their health and safety is our No. 1 value and first priority.”
According to Fortune, the World’s Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies.
The list is determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said in December that when SDI becomes operational, it may be one of the steel suppliers used to produce Tesla’s Cybertruck at the new Gigafactory currently under construction near Austin. The Tesla factory is also looking to become operational by the end of the year.
SDI is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. They produce steel products such as hot roll, cold roll and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck.
Their variety of steel manufacturing abilities is why many companies are also looking to use their products or partner with them on the new Sinton site.
The Sinton Chamber of Commerce posted to social media after the announcement of SDI making the list, “Congratulations to Steel Dynamics on being named one of World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune. We are proud to have you as part of our community and as a Partner Member of our Chamber.”
