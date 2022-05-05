Steel Dynamics Inc. reported its first quarter 2022 net sales of $5.6 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, or $5.71 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company’s first quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $6.02 per diluted share.
Costs of approximately $84 million, or $0.31 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with the continued startup of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
Comparatively, the company’s sequential fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $5.49 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $5.78 per diluted share excluding additional performance-based company-wide compensation of approximately $0.08 per diluted share, a contribution to the company’s charitable foundation of $0.04 per diluted share, and costs of $0.18 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year first quarter earnings were $2.03 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.07 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company’s Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.
“The team delivered another tremendous performance, achieving record quarterly operating and financial performance, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA,” SDI Chairman President and CEO Mark D. Millett said. “Our first quarter 2022 operating income was $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion.
“This record performance displays the power of our highly diversified, value-added, circular manufacturing model – as the strength in our steel fabrication operations more than offset moderation in our flat roll steel business, as realized hot roll coil selling values declined from peak 2021 levels during the quarter.
“Flat roll steel prices have recently firmed with extending delivery lead-times, related to strong demand dynamics, coupled with higher input costs and global flat roll steel supply disruptions. The automotive, construction, and industrial sectors continue to lead steel demand. We are also starting to see a significant increase in steel demand from the energy sector.
“We also achieved record cash flow from operations of $819 million in the first quarter 2022, while at the same time increasing shareholder distributions, investing in growth, and supporting increased working capital needs based on market dynamics and increased volume.
“In February, we increased our quarterly cash dividend by 31 percent and authorized an additional $1.25 billion share repurchase program, reflecting our confidence in the consistency and strength of cash generation capabilities, in alignment with our growth initiatives.
“The teams achieved strong operating and financial results across all of our operating platforms. First quarter operating income from our steel and metals recycling operations remained very strong at $1.2 billion and $48 million, respectively. Earnings from our steel fabrication operations soared to $467 million, more than the entirety of full-year 2021 record results, based on significantly higher realized selling values and a continued strong construction demand environment.
“Steel joist and deck pricing and order activity continues to be robust, supporting our continued record order backlog with higher forward pricing.”