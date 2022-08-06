Steel Dynamics Inc. announced on July 19 that its board of directors has authorized the company to construct and operate a 650,000-tonne low-carbon, recycled aluminum flat rolled mill, with two supporting satellite recycled aluminum slab centers.
The capital investment is estimated to be $2.2 billion for the three facilities, and commercial production is planned to begin in the first quarter 2025.
SDI said its steel customers are significant consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products, and also seek the company’s high-quality, sustainable, customer-centric approach within the aluminum flat rolled market. The state-of-the-art aluminum flat rolled mill will utilize a significant amount of aluminum scrap, and as such is also a complementary extension of the company’s metals recycling platform, which is the largest nonferrous metals recycler in North America.
The company estimates the project will generate between $650 million and $700 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) on a through-cycle basis. The project will be funded with available cash and cash flow from operations and the company plans to maintain its policy of strong shareholder distributions and investment grade credit ratings.
The North American flat rolled aluminum industry has a substantial and growing supply deficit estimated at over 2.0 million tonnes, based largely on increasing demand from the automotive and sustainable beverage can industries.
The lack of aluminum flat rolled availability has impacted automotive producers’ ability to secure supply. The supply deficit is currently being addressed through imports of higher-cost aluminum flat rolled products, which exceeded 25% of North American consumption in 2021.
The planned $1.9 billion aluminum flat rolled mill will be located in the Southeastern United States, with an annual production capacity of 650,000 tonnes of finished products, serving the sustainable beverage packaging, automotive, and common alloy industrial sectors. The product offering will be supported by various value-added finishing lines, including CASH (continuous annealing solutions heat treating) lines, continuous coating, and various slitting and packaging operations.
The company’s focus on decarbonization will also be applied to this aluminum operation, including plans to use a significant amount of pre- and post-consumer aluminum scrap in its production process, supported by the company’s metals recycling platform, which is the largest nonferrous metals recycler in North America.
“We are incredibly excited to announce this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise,” SDI Chairman, President and CEO Mark. D. Millett said. “We have intentionally grown with our customers’ needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products.
“Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the carbon steel industry – however, a significant number of our carbon flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products.
“Today we are announcing our plans to broaden our ability to serve our existing and new customers by adding high-quality, low-carbon flat rolled aluminum to our product portfolio. We are also excited to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply the sustainable beverage can industry.
“We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable carbon flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity in an adjacent metal space and to deliver strong long-term value creation."