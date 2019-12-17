ODEM – Odem Junior High held their annual Career Day on Friday, Nov. 22. Career Day was established to bring awareness to OJH students of the career opportunities available to them. Students build their personal graduation plans in eighth grade and select a career pathway or endorsement that they will focus on in high school.
Twenty-six speakers presented to the junior high classes during the all-day event. The junior high students were exposed to different career pathways such as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, (STEM), Business and Industry, Public Service, Arts and Humanity, and Multidisciplinary. Presenters were set up in classrooms and came ready with media and tools to inform students on their careers. Students were informed of daily activities for each career, as well as courses needed to prepare for each profession. San Patricio County of Public Health, Women and Men’s Health Services, South Texas Women’s Shelter, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, Odem Police Department, and Coastal Bend Wellness Foundations also presented on different topics in the afternoon.
Speakers presenting on the STEM pathway included KIII TV meteorologist, Alan Holt; Navy Army loan officer, Cynthia Aguilar; Lending Specialist, Brittany Castillo, Geologist, Erik Wolff; Engineer, Anthony Martinez; and Surgical technician, Jennifer Riley. These presenters have careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Presenters with jobs in business and industry included Farmers Insurance agent Adam Martinez; Gulf Coast Repair, JT Tovar; Lyondell Refineries, Jacob Romero; Vice President of Scott Electric Mike Riley; Port of Corpus Christi, TJ Gonzales; Craft Training Center, Matt Opel; and Traci Yeary, AEP Safety and Health Manager.
Students were presented occupations in Public Service by Aaron Shelton, Texas Department of Public Safety; Emily Perez, Corpus Christi Police Department; caseworker Marisol Gomez; Javier De La Paz and Kevin Ramon, Annaville Fire Department; attorney John Garcia; and Bradford Jennings and Jay Senterfitt, U.S. Navy.
Students viewed presentations from multidisciplinary professions such as Morgan Maldonado, speech language pathologist; Krystal Tovar, registered nurse; and TJ Unterbrink, Director of CLO Portfolio Strategy.
Occupations in Arts and Humanities were presented by Jeff Debrof from KRIS TV.
Presenters took time out of their busy day to share their professions. The students gained a wealth of knowledge on different occupations available in the area.