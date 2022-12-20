A survey of likely voters in Nueces and San Patricio counties suggests there’s overwhelming support for addressing water supply issues in the region through desalination.
The survey, conducted in late August and early September, polled 1,301 people in the counties most impacted by the Port of Corpus Christi and found nearly 80 percent of respondents believe leaders in the region “should explore any and all options to provide affordable access to water, including desalination.”
Crosswind Media & Public Relations, an Austin-based firm hired by the Port to provide guidance and brand strategy, among other things, led the survey. They used American Directions Research Group, a veteran-owned agency based
in Washington, D.C., to collect the survey data, which was publicly released last week.
While the survey was designed to measure the brand effectiveness of the Port throughout the region, an important line of questions polled respondents on their views of desalination.
When asked if a desalination facility “should be built without costing taxpayers to provide water for local industrial businesses,” more than 70 percent of respondents in both Nueces and San Patricio agreed.
“I think, when it comes to the desalination piece, the takeaway is, it’s the voting constituents of this community, in these two counties, that are strongly in support of a desalination solution,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi. “We hear a lot about opposition, but I think any opposition is in the minority, and certainly this [survey] has indicated that there is a stronger support from the voting constituency for a desalination solution, irrespective of who actually delivers it.”
For years, discussions among both Port and city of Corpus Christi officials have centered on desalination as a means to provide more water to industries surrounding the Port. Though no agreement has ever been reached – including whether the Port or the city would build the plant – the issue has lingered.
In the survey, more than seven in 10 respondents said the Port of Corpus Christi should “continue leading the way in investing in innovative solutions like desalination to provide critical resources to businesses that support the economy in this region and across the state.”
Port Support
While desalination may have been an intriguing side note to the survey findings, what Port commissioners also learned is that people in both Nueces and San Patricio look favorably on the impact and social responsibility of the Port.
Overall, it found 74 percent of respondents in Nueces and 65 percent of those in San Patricio approve of the Port. In another question, nearly 80 percent agree the Port is an important job creator in their community.
The survey also asked if respondents believe the Port “will do the right thing” in supporting local charities, the economy, the community and the environment. A majority of San Patricio residents agreed the Port is a responsible community partner in all those areas.
Those high marks, according to Thomas Graham, founder of Crosswind, was the larger purpose of the survey.
“The currency to operate in any enterprise is trust,” Graham said. “Do your stakeholders trust you? Do your customers trust you; and so that’s the foundation. This [survey] really focused on the value of trust with the community.”
Graham, who was born in Corpus and grew up in Beeville, has a long history of helping businesses across the state with brand management. A former business reporter and editor, he went on to lead the communication strategy for a global financial institution. Crosswind’s clients include companies such as Walmart, Fluor, NRG Energy and the Texas State Aquarium.
The firm’s work with the Port also has an impressive catalogue of team members, including Mac Walker, the former deputy press secretary for Gov. Greg Abbot; Robert Durand, a retired Navy Admiral who was head of public affairs for the U.S. Navy Reserves; and Eric Moore, formerly of the Boy Scouts of America and GSD&M Advertising.
Among other findings in the survey, respondents largely agreed the Port should provide access to energy and water resources to customers and partners. And nearly 60 percent said the Port is a leader in alternative energy.
“That’s important because it informs us that the public is following your activities in that space,” Graham told Port commissioners.
The survey of likely voters had a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent among Nueces respondents and +/- 4.4 percent among San Patricio respondents. The surveys lasted eight minutes and all pollsters were bilingual in English and Spanish.