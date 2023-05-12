One suspect, Maurice Sample, has been arrested for the alleged murder of two Aransas Pass residents who were found dead in their vehicle near the Moose Lodge. Sample was apprehended in Maryland on May 12, just four days after the bodies were found on May 8.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the victims were 27 year-old Brandon Barboza and 26 year-old XXavier Marchus. The two men were found in a white Nissan SUV in a field off Farm to Market Road 2725, just past the Moose Lodge. According to Rivera, the victims were shot to death.
