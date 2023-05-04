One suspect is in custody for alleged threats made against Woodroe Petty Elementary School in Taft. According to a post made by San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the threats were made last Monday, however the department only received information on the threat last night through an anonymous caller.
Rivera confirmed that there would be a heavy police presence around the school until the threat is handled.
"School threats should never be taken lightly," said Rivera. "Our children are our life. Please report suspicious activities."