San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an in-progress theft of copper from a facility near Odem.
Just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 6, deputies arrived at the facility on TX-234 and County Road 31 near Odem, eventually tracking down and stopping the suspects’ vehicle, with the help of a caller who spotted the fleeing car on I-37.
Deputies arrested James B. McCreary, 52, and Kimberly Arevalo, 38, for felony theft of copper.
McCreary also had outstanding warrants, while deputies found cocaine in Arevalo’s purse, additionally charging her with possession of cocaine.
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, the bed of the truck had two rectifiers and a pair of bolt cutters.
The copper rectifiers were property of Kinder Morgan Co.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•