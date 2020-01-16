SINTON – The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office had their hands full over the weekend.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to social media on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 8:15 a.m. that Sinton resident Manuel Pardo, 71, had been missing since the previous morning.
The sheriff said his vehicle was discovered abandoned off of Highway 77 across from Love’s Truck Stop and the local Motel 6. He said the sheriff’s office was asking the public for their assistance and if the public knew anything about his disappearance to please contact the police.
Nearly 12 hours later at 7:19 p.m. Rivera was back on social media and released a post saying that Pardo had been located by the Sinton Police Department – deceased.
Rivera said that foul play was suspected but details were not available at the time.
He added that the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Rangers and the Sinton Police, were actively working the scene as a homicide.
Pardo was laid to rest with Military honors earlier today, Jan. 16, as San Pat Sheriff’s along with the Sinton PD investigators worked around the clock to bring justice to the family.
"I was able to tell the family that we arrested one of three suspects in this horrific crime as we departed the Veterans Memorial Cemetery," Sheriff Rivera said on social media. "We have now arrested the other two."
Ruben T. Gomez, 28, and Alex R Micelles,18, are charged with capital murder. Jose F. Espinoza, 18, is charged with unauthorized use of Pardo’s truck.
"Our Investigators & Forensic team have done an outstanding job with this complex case," Rivera added. "Justice starts with communities getting involved. Our sincere thanks to those who called to make this happen.
"God Bless the family."