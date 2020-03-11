SAN ANTONIO – Will the saga of David Strickland finally be at its end?
On Feb. 21, just three days after his attorney filed a motion for a rehearing with the Thirteenth Court of Appeals, it was denied.
On Sept. 28, 2016, Strickland was found guilty of capital murder, accused of shooting Mollie Olgin and Mary Kristene Chapa execution style at Portland’s Violet Andrews Park on June 22, 2012. Olgin died and Chapa survived, though she suffered a traumatic head injury.
While Strickland’s attorney claimed in court documents that several pieces of evidence were mishandled and misused including inconclusive DNA evidence and evidence pointing to another suspect, it wasn’t enough to get Strickland back in the courtroom.
While it looks like the case has come to an end, there will be more on this story as it develops.