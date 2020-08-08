Taft ISD community Zoom meeting interrupted by ‘graphic images’ from hacker

TAFT – Taft ISD got a not-so-nice surprise during a July 29 Parent/Community Town Hall Meeting which took place over the online conferencing platform Zoom. The meeting was to discuss the district’s providing Remote Online Distance Learning through Labor Day, but a hacker decided to make a surprise visit, causing quite a stir.
A letter was released shortly after the meeting by Superintendent Ricardo Treviño that read, “Taft ISD would like to apologize for the graphic images that some of our families may have seen this evening, during our informational online meeting. The Zoom meeting was hacked by an unknown source. We are disappointed the digital platform we frequently use to connect staff and students was compromised. After the incident, the meeting host quickly removed the source responsible for the images.”
There was no further information about what graphic images actually were, but it was enough for Taft ISD to launch a formal complaint to Zoom in hopes of preventing similar incidences from reoccurring.
Treviño also said he would like to reassure the community that the Zoom platform will not be used for online instruction anymore, and the district will now be using TEAMS from Microsoft Office 365.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.