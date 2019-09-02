TAFT – At a special board meeting Tuesday night, the Taft Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the 2019-2020 budget which has some major perks for teachers and staff as the new school year kicks off.
As part of their adopted budget, the board approved a salary increase for all staff, effective Sept. 1, with teachers receiving an increase of 9% of the market average teacher salary, which is $4,425 per teacher.
Teachers with over five years of service will receive an additional $500 increase and starting teacher pay will be raised to $47,050.
A 3% increase of the pay range midpoint for professional, clerical/paraprofessional, auxiliary staff and administrators was also approved.
“We are so proud of our teachers, auxiliary staff, clerical/paraprofessionals and administrators for their hard work and dedication to Taft ISD,” Superintendent Joe Lopez said.
“This pay raise reflects our gratitude and continued beliefs in recognizing our staff for all that they do for out kids.”
Taft ISD also will be increasing non-certified substitute pay from $60 to $90 and certified substitute pay from $85 to $115 as well as a 3% pay increase for Superintendent Lopez.
The raise is designed to improve pay in the district while meeting compliance for House Bill 3 recently passed by the 86th Texas Legislature.
The bill provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for Texas taxpayers.