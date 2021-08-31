A San Patricio County jury convicted murder suspect Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., from Taft, on multiple capital murder charges, sentencing him to life in prison without parole.
The incident occurred at a 1-year-old’s birthday in Taft when an altercation between families erupted, causing Rodriguez Jr. and his father, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., to open fire, killing four men – Juan Espinoza Sr., 62, Juan Sandoval III, 20, Jeremy Sandoval, 22, and Nicky Sandoval, 25.
In 2018, shortly after the shooting, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said deputies arrested Rodriguez Jr. without incident. In August 2019, he was indicted for capital murder.
“I think (the indictment) will bring closure to the incident that happened long ago,” Rivera said at the time of the indictment.
“Both sides were wondering what’s going to happen next, but at some point we need to decide what’s going to happen with this thing, we know we lost four lives and one seriously injured.”
“It’s going to depend on a jury’s decision based on the evidence. Let’s find the answers. Let the jury bring closure to this case.”
And that they did.
The sheriff said that on Friday, Aug. 13, a jury found Rodriguez guilty of the shooting. He added that Rodriguez Sr., who was also reportedly involved in the shooting, remains in custody, awaiting a trial date.
