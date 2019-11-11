Taft mayor keeps seat as unofficial poll results come in

TAFT – According to the unofficial voting count on Tuesday night, Taft Mayor Pete Lopez remains in his position, taking 189 votes. Leonard Vasquez wasn’t too far behind with 149 votes counted.
Rolando “Ronnie” Rodriguez took the Taft City Alderperson, Ward 1 seat, with 86 votes, followed by the only other person vying for the chair, Felipe Rodriguez III, bringing in 64.
JoAdrian Vara went unopposed for the Alderperson, Ward 2 seat, yet still racked up 166 votes.
